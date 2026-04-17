'Think of your mother, sister, daughter, wife': PM Modi's appeal on women quota amid questions over delimitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a request on social media on Friday for support to the amended women's quota bill that was set to be put to a vote in the Lok Sabha later in the day. debate on (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

The BJP-led NDA government — which has linked the quota to an allegedly “hasty” delimitation exercise to increase and redraw Lok Sabha seats — does not have the two-third majority needed to have the amendment bill passed on its own.

“Logical responses have been provided to dispel the misconceptions that were spread. Every apprehension has been addressed,” PM Modi claim in his X post.

The Congress-led Opposition, and the parties from the southern states in particular, have said a flawed and biased delimitation law is being pushed through “while using the women quota as smokescreen”.

But the PM in his X post argued, “For four decades, a great deal of politics has been played on the issue of women's reservation in the country. Now is the time that half the country's population must certainly receive its rights.”

The original bill for the quota was already passed in Parliament in 2023, with the Opposition also supporting it. But that was linked to the next census and delimitation. The government now wants to change that stipulation, and the South fears that mere population-based delimitation will cut its share eventually if not immediately. The government has promised a flat 50% increase with no change in shares; but that's not written in the law, the Opposition has argued.

The PM kept his argument focused on the women's quota portion of the debate: “Even after so many decades of independence, it is not right that Indian women have such minimal representation in the decision-making process…Please, after due consideration and with complete sensitivity, take a decision and vote in favor of women's reservation."