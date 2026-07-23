PM Modi's fast-track courts announcement for paper leaks draws mixed response: 'Took him 34 days'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first reaction on paper leaks since the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s massive student protest has drawn mixed response. In an X post on Thursday, PM Modi announced the government's decision to set up fast track courts to ensure “swift and stringent punishment” for those involved in paper leaks.

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter sits at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 23, 2026 during the ongoing protest to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET exam irregularities. (AFP)

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While some welcomed the move, others criticised it, asking for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students.”

“Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,” he added.

CJP demands Pradhan’s resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party, which is spearheading the movement, reacted to PM Modi’s post, reiterating its core demand: resignation of Pradhan. Sharing the post on X, the official handle of CJP wrote, “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign | धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को इस्तीफ़ा देना होगा.”

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{{^usCountry}} CJP’s founder also took a dig at PM’s post by posting a photo of the education minister on X, captioning it, “Hi, my name is nothing.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CJP’s founder also took a dig at PM’s post by posting a photo of the education minister on X, captioning it, “Hi, my name is nothing.” {{/usCountry}}

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Dipke further called it “shameful” that it took 34 days for the prime minister to respond and accused the government of protecting Pradhan.

“It took PM 34 days to take notice, tweet; it's shameful that government still protecting Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke said, according to PTI.

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The party’s spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also responded to the PM’s message, accusing him of placing “useless” and “incompetent” people in the system.

Sharing Ranka's video on X, the handle of ‘Cockroach is Back’ on X, said, “This country has seen many announcements of fast track courts, but this is not the solution to the systemic issues in the education system.”

“What court does after paper leak is one aspect of it, PM Modi should fix the system, remove Dharmendra Pradhan and bring accountability. Enough of Dramebazi We Want Reforms Not A Band Aid!”

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Rahul Gandhi criticises move

Congress MP and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi quickly followed suit, criticising the prime minister, accusing him for being the “one” who has harmed the future of youth.

Taking to X, Gandhi said, “You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it.”

He reiterated the students' demands: “1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan, 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them.”

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, several other Opposition leaders, including TMC's Sagarika Ghose and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi also reacted, reiterating demands for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister.

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Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also rejected the move by PM Modi, saying mere announcement will not solve systemic problems and called for accountability.

“Merely announcing fast-track courts will not really solve the systemic problems. There are specific reasons why these leaks are happening regularly because of the commercial angle of the coaching centres. There's an incentive for them to show inflated results. So, they are willing to indulge in all kinds of unscrupulous practices by encouraging paper leaks and initiating paper leaks,” Karti told news agency PTI.

Also Read: Who is Pawan Sangle? Mumbai cop suspended for threatening student protesters with drug case

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He added that the government should identify and prevent the leak beforehand.

“This fast-track court is only post fact. After an illegal act happens, they apprehend the perpetrators and take them to court. But this will not stop the league itself. They must say where is the chink in supply chain by which the leak is happening and how they are correcting it, those sponsible for it and who are they holding accountable,” he said.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla also criticised the move, saying, “"A fast-track court won't achieve anything. First, deliver punishment to the higher-ups responsible as demanded. That (fast-track court) will be a secondary process, as they will have bail,” news agency ANI reported.

AAP rejects PM's move

Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh took a swipe at PM Modi, calling him “Gabar Singh.”

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Taking to X, he said, "The Gabbar Singh who has been playing Dhritarashtra to the youth's demands for so long, that Gabbar Singh has tweeted: "Paper thieves will be caught soon."

"Brother Gabbar Singh, did you catch the NEET paper thieves in 2024? The CBI didn't even file the charge sheet on time, and all the "paper thieves" got let off," he added.

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AAP's Manish Sisodia also criticised the prime minister, saying, “Meaning .. such a massive scandal has erupted, so many children have taken their own lives because of your paper leak fiasco, scams have come to light in almost every exam in the country, the entire nation's GenZ is hitting the streets demanding that the Education Minister resign..”

“And you're saying that—by setting up fast-track courts, you'll get punishment for the small-time crooks below, those four private pawns. But you won't let the heat of the investigation touch your dear minister,” he added.

“Could it be, Mr. Modi, that this whole paper leak game is being run from your office?”

Delhi University in support

The University of Delhi welcomed the move to set up fast-track courts, saying it will ensure “exemplary” punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. It added that this move by PM Modi shows that the government places “youth” at the heart of its functioning.

“We welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to set up fast-track courts to ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the paper leaks. This thoughtful decision shows that the GoI places youth at the heart of its functioning,” the university said in a post on X.

The university also urged climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

“In the spirit of harmony and healing, we earnestly request Shri Sonam Wangchuk ji to end his fast in the interest of our students. Our students’ future is the future of our nation.”

Amit Shah hails move

The announcement also received praise from home minister Amit Shah, who called the announcement of fast-track courts a “reflection” of the PM's commitment towards the future of the youth.

Several other union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Nirmala Sitharaman, also welcomed the move.

Also Read: Union minister says govt approached CJP 4 times, ready to talk and find solution

“The welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government. The decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action against the guilty in paper leak cases through the establishment of fast-track courts by the Prime Minister is a reflection of this very commitment,” Shah said in a post on X.

CJP calls for nationwide protest

Amid continued agitation against the government, seeking the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Cockroach Janta Party on Thursday called for a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24 for victims of police brutality across India.

Supporters continue to gather in large numbers at Jantar Mantar site as protests continue for the 34th day today (Thursday). Hundreds of protesters have also gathered across the country in solidarity with the CJP cause. The protest also continues to see the support of many actors and leaders.