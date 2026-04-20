PM Modi's jhalmuri reel hits 100mn, Mamata notes ‘cameras were there already' for ‘scripted drama’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “unscheduled” stop to buy ‘jhalmuri’ — the beloved snack of Bengalis and others in the eastern parts of the Indian subcontinent — during poll campaigning in Jhargram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys jhalmuri, a street snack, in Jhargram on April 19. (Video grab: X/@narendramodi)

"How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in the Murarai assembly constituency on April 20.

The prime minister's video on his Instagram account alone hit 100 million (or 10 crore) views since Sunday evening, several BJP backers online noted on Monday. A similar number was reported on Facebook.

Others noted a camera angle from inside the shop and claimed it looked like a setup.

‘SPG arranged the whole thing’ PM Modi paid in cash for a serving of the street food made of puffed rice, green chill, and a dozen or more spices or smaller ingredients. Trinamool Congress chief Banerjee took a jibe at his payment mode too. “He was seen carrying a ₹10 note in his pocket. Is it believable? It's all drama.”

The video showed that when the PM, who was accompanied by his security personnel, paid the shopkeeper for the snack, the man denied the money; but Modi insisted that he accept it.

Mamata Banerjee questioned the spontaneity of the whole episode: “Cameras were placed there beforehand. The SPG [Special protection Group, responsible for providing proximity security to the PM] had arranged for the whole thing.”