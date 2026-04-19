‘Jhalmuri break’: PM Modi makes surprise halt for street food amid Bengal election campaign

In the video, PM Modi is seen asking a street food vendor for a packet of Jhalmuri. “Bhai, hame apna Jhalmuri khilao (Brother, please treat me with your Jhalmuri),” the Prime Minister is heard telling him. Modi then goes on to greet the shopkeeper, and asks him the cost of the ‘Jhalmuri.’

‘Jhalmuri’ is among the most popular Bengali street foods, made using puffed rice, chillies and other Indian spices. Sharing a video of this on his official X handle, PM Modi captioned it, “Jhalmuri Break in Jhargram!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise halt during his election campaign trail in West Bengal, stopping at a food stall to savour some ‘Jhalmuri’.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by his security personnel, then goes on to hand the seller the money for ‘Jhalmuri’, which the shopkeeper initially denies. However, PM Modi insists, saying, “Arey nahi nahi bhai, aise nahi (No no brother, don't do this).”

PM Modi also posted photos of him having ‘Jhalmuri’, which he also shared with the supporters who were standing surrounding him.

“Amidst four public meetings spanning across West Bengal on a hectic Sunday, I savored some delicious spicy puffed rice in Jhargram,” PM Modi said in the post.

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‘TMC wants to form govt of infiltrators, for infiltrators’: PM Modi in Jhargram Addressing a rally in the Jhargram district ahead of the April 23 voting in West Bengal, PM Modi alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state wanted to form a government “of infiltrators and for infiltrators.”

“The TMC wants to form a government of infiltrators and for infiltrators. A government that will protect only the religion of infiltrators, the language of infiltrators and the customs of infiltrators, rather than those of the people of Bengal,” PTI news agency cited PM Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister said that the elections were for “saving the identity of Bengal” and to “save the rich heritage of this land.” He said that the TMC's “enemy” were the ordinary people of West Bengal.

The Prime Minister further questioned what the TMC had given to the people of the district, accusing the ruling party in the state of neglecting the region. “Fifteen years is no small amount of time. What has the TMC government given you? What have the tribal areas received? No education, no income, no medicine and no irrigation,” he said. The Prime Minister also alleged that the TMC had illegally occupied tribal lands in several parts of West Bengal.