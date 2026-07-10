PM Modi's special, framed gift for cricket legend Steve Waugh during Australia trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India and Australia's deep sporting bond and expressed delight at witnessing young talent in action at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium, which he visited on Friday alongside Australia PM Anthony Albanese on the final day of his three-day visit to Australia. He also gifted Steve Waugh, the former Australian cricket captain, an almost 20 years old photo when he had met him when Modi was the Gujarat chief minister.

PM Narendra Modi with Steve Waugh and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the MCG. (Photo: Sourced)

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PM Modi visited the MCG on the final day of his visit to Australia, where he also announced that India is striving to host the 2036 Olympics and expressed delight over Chennai hosting the opening fixture of the Aussie T20 cricket tournament Big Bash League's 2026-27 edition.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “As both our nations prepare to host major global sporting events in the years ahead, there is immense potential to deepen cooperation in sports, youth engagement, infrastructure and talent development.”

PM Modi's archival photo with Steve Waugh that he gifted to the cricket legend.

BBL opens in India

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{{^usCountry}} Notably, earlier in the day, the Australian Prime Minister announced that the BBL 2026-27 season will begin in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening fixture in December. The announcement was made alongside PM Modi in a joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Notably, earlier in the day, the Australian Prime Minister announced that the BBL 2026-27 season will begin in India, with Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium set to host the opening fixture in December. The announcement was made alongside PM Modi in a joint statement. {{/usCountry}}

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Cricket Australia later confirmed that the Melbourne Renegades will face the Perth Scorchers in the historic season opener on December 12. The match will be the first BBL fixture to be played outside Australia.

“For any sporting league, hosting an event in India guarantees extensive reach and viewership,” Modi said.

CWG 2030 in focus too

During his speech at the MCG, PM Modi said that with India set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the country is also pursuing its bid for the 2036 Olympics. He also welcomed Chennai hosting the opening match of the 2026-27 Big Bash League season, saying staging sporting events in India ensures massive reach and viewership.

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Albanese welcomed PM Modi to the MCG, highlighting the historic India-Australia cricket rivalry and the record-breaking attendance during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. He also acknowledged cricket legends Lisa Sthalekar and Steve Waugh, praising their contributions to the sport.

“Just two years ago, Australian and Indian fans broke an attendance record that was 90 years old. Over five days, 370,000 people came through these gates to watch the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. That is the passion and the respect between our rivalry. It is a great honour to be joined here by two legends of Australian cricket who are both admired and revered in India too. Lisa Sthalekar and Steve Waugh,” the Aussie leader said.

Albanese further said the upcoming decade presents a major opportunity for India and Australia to strengthen sporting ties, with India hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, Australia hosting the 2032 Olympics, and India pursuing its 2036 Olympic bid. He added that the nations will continue to share friendly rivalries, competitive contests, and greater cooperation across sports.

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Notably, PM Modi, alongside Albanese, also visited the Shane Warne Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

They unveiled the Roadmap on Sport Cooperation, aimed at strengthening sporting ties between Australia and India, according to a media release. The initiative combines Australia's expertise in hosting major sporting events with India's growing ambitions in the sector, while opening new avenues for trade, tourism, and investment. It outlines key areas of collaboration, including capacity building, sports science and technology research, as well as industry and investment.

(with ANI inputs)