PM Modi's tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on birth anniversary: ‘Source of inspiration’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to late BJP veteran and former prime minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Monday. Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Modi shared a video dedicated to Vajpayee's life in the service of the nation and the people. Modi hailed the idealism of Vajpayee and called him "a great son of India". File photo of now Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee(right)(File photo)

"On behalf of all the family members of the country, I pay my deepest respect to former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He remained engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service towards Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in Amrit Kaal," read the translated version of Modi's caption to the post.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ALSO READ| Flight operations hit at Delhi, Hyderabad, other airports due to dense fog. Check details

In the video, Modi highlighted that the former prime minister was a great orator with an amazing sense of satirical humour which was often evident in BJP's meetings. He called the late BJP leader a great personality who was dedicated to India's democracy.

"Today is an opportunity to give obeisance to respected Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I pay my rich tributes to him," said PM Modi.

Contributions of former PM of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior in the state of Madhya Pradesh.In his youth, he had helped in India's freedom struggle against the British by joining the Quit India Movement in 1942.

He served as the Prime Minister of India from May 16-31, 1996, and then again from March 19, 1998 to May 13, 2004. During his political career, he held important positions such as India's foreign minister, chairperson of various Standing Committees of the Parliament and Leader of the Opposition.

He was also a writer and a poet. For his immense contribution in India's independence, growth and development, he was awarded the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2015.