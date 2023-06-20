Home / India News / Modi in US: A look back at PM's previous visits to United States

Modi in US: A look back at PM's previous visits to United States

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 20, 2023 05:53 PM IST

The prime minister will undertake his first designated state visit to the US from June 20-24.

On Tuesday morning, prime minister Narendra Modi left for the United States on his maiden ‘state visit’ to the country after being invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This is only the third state visit by an Indian leader to the US, the first two coming in June 1963 (President S Radhakrishnan) and November 2009 (PM Manmohan Singh).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, on Tuesday. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for the USA visit, on Tuesday. He will be attending programmes in New York City and Washington DC. (ANI Photo)

Modi, however, has undertaken several visits to US as India's PM. Here is a look back at his previous visits to the United States (as listed on the US State Department's website):

Visit No.YearDatesVisit purposeUS President
1.2014September 29-30Working visitBarack Obama
2.2016March 31-April 1To attend the Nuclear Security SummitBarack Obama
3.2016June 7Working LunchBarack Obama
4.2017June 25-26Official Working LunchDonald Trump
5.2019September 22Participated in a rally in Houston, TexasDonald Trump

He went there in September 2021 as well; that trip, however, is not listed on the State Department's website.

Indian PMs in United States

As many as 9 Indian prime ministers, including Modi and his predecessor Singh, have undertaken official visits to the United States. While Singh went there 8 times, Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first PM, made as many as 4 visits, the same number as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who preceded Singh in the office.

Others are Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi (3 each), PV Narasimha Rao (2), and Morarji Desai and IK Gujral (1 each).

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
narendra modi united states state visit + 1 more
narendra modi united states state visit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out