‘Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in Kutch, but…’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat. Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 102nd episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The monthly radio programme, which is usually held on the last Sunday of every month, was aired early this month as the PM is set to embark on a visit to the United States from June 21 to 24.

Top quotes from PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:

“The strength of disaster management that India has developed over the years is becoming an example today. Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked so much havoc in Kutch, but the people of Kutch faced it with full courage and preparedness.”

“Be it the biggest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective force of the people of India, the collective power, solves every challenge.”

“The theme of this year's International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. 'Yoga for the Welfare of All as One World-One Family'. It expresses the spirit of Yoga, which connects and takes everyone along.”

“India has set a target of eradicating TB by 2025. Ni-kshay Mitra has taken charge of this movement against TB. Thousands of people are adopting TB patients in rural areas. This is the true strength of India.”

"In the Hapur district of UP, people have revived an extinct river. The river's source is also being developed as an Amrit Sarovar."

“When it comes to management, we should look at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Along with his bravery, a lot is to be learned from his governance. His management skills particularly water management and the Navy still remain the pride of India.”

"Japan's technique, Miyawaki is a very good way to make an area green if the soil is not fertile. This technique is gradually being seen in India also. Teacher Raafi Ramnath from Kerala used this technique to create a mini forest called 'Vidyavanam' with over 115 varieties. I appeal to all the people of the nation to use this technique."

“India is the mother of democracy. We consider our democratic ideals to be supreme, our Constitution supreme, therefore, we can never forget 25th June. This is the day when emergency was imposed on our country.”

