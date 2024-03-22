Live

Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit Live: PM receives grand welcome

Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two days state visit to Bhutan. During his visit, he will attend various programmes aimed at enhancing India-Bhutan bilateral partnership. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, PM Modi shared a picture of his departure to Bhutan and captioned the post as: "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay".

Earlier, due to adverse weather conditions, PM Modi's departure to Bhutan was rescheduled. Recently, PM of Bhutan had also visited India.