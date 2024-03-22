Edit Profile
New Delhi200C
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
    Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit Live: PM receives grand welcome

    Mar 22, 2024 9:46 AM IST
    Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two days state visit to Bhutan. During his visit, he will attend various programmes aimed at enhancing India-Bhutan bilateral partnership. Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, PM Modi shared a picture of his departure to Bhutan and captioned the post as: "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay".

Earlier, due to adverse weather conditions, PM Modi's departure to Bhutan was rescheduled.

Recently, PM of Bhutan had also visited India.

Follow all the updates here:

    Earlier, due to adverse weather conditions, PM Modi's departure to Bhutan was rescheduled.

    Recently, PM of Bhutan had also visited India.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 22, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Narendra Modi Bhutan Visit Live: PM receives Guard of Honour

    PM Modi arrived in Paro, Bhutan on Friday. He was accorded a warm reception & Guard of Honour.

    Mar 22, 2024 8:53 AM IST

    Narendra Modi Bhutan visit Live: PM leaves for two days state trip

    Narendra Modi Bhutan visit Live: Taking to X(formerly Twitter) on Friday, PM Modi shared a picture of his departure to Bhutan and captioned the post as: "On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay".

