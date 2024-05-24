PM Narendra Modi called ‘boss’ by world leaders, says Rajnath Singh
“Because of PM Modi's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to India's voice,” the Defence Minister said at a poll rally in Haryana's Palwal.
Many world leaders refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “boss,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
“Just 25 years ago, India was not taken seriously on the international platform. But because of PM Modi's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to our voice. Many global leaders regard the PM with respect, some even terming him as ‘boss’ and ‘great’,” Singh remarked.
The senior BJP leader was speaking at a public rally in Haryana's Palwal, on the last day of campaigning for Saturday's sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will vote in the sixth phase, along with 39 other parliamentary constituencies.
Meanwhile, Singh, in his speech, further pointed to India's “rising stature.”
“India's growing stature has also deterred other countries from intimidating us, as the nation now knows how to assert itself. The Congress did not even develop infrastructure on the borders, because the then Defence Minister said that China would get ‘angry’ if roads were built in the borders areas,” he stated.
The veteran politician then noted how, under Prime Minister Modi, it took India took just eight years to become the fifth-largest economy. In contrast, in 10 years under the latter's predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, India was only ranked 11th globally, according to the Defence Minister.
“We have also achieved significant milestones, including exporting approximately ₹21 crores worth of goods annually and selling BrahMos missiles to other nations,” he added.
In the previous 2019 national polls, the ruling BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana. In 2014, on the other hand, the saffron party was victorious on seven constituencies, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) bagged two seats, while from the Congress, only one candidate registered a win.
In the current elections, the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre. The polking began on April 19, while the results will be declared on June 4, three days after the final leg of voting.
(With ANI inputs)
