Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Narendra Modi called 'boss' by world leaders, says Rajnath Singh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 24, 2024 01:20 AM IST

“Because of PM Modi's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to India's voice,” the Defence Minister said at a poll rally in Haryana's Palwal.

Many world leaders refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “boss,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of BJP's Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of BJP's Sankalp Patra for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/ Hindustan Times)

“Just 25 years ago, India was not taken seriously on the international platform. But because of PM Modi's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to our voice. Many global leaders regard the PM with respect, some even terming him as ‘boss’ and ‘great’,” Singh remarked.

Also Read | Congress, AAP responsible for crisis of credibility in Indian politics: Rajnath

The senior BJP leader was speaking at a public rally in Haryana's Palwal, on the last day of campaigning for Saturday's sixth round of the seven-phase general elections. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will vote in the sixth phase, along with 39 other parliamentary constituencies.

Meanwhile, Singh, in his speech, further pointed to India's “rising stature.”

“India's growing stature has also deterred other countries from intimidating us, as the nation now knows how to assert itself. The Congress did not even develop infrastructure on the borders, because the then Defence Minister said that China would get ‘angry’ if roads were built in the borders areas,” he stated.

Also Read | Even Pakistan is acknowledging India's rise as powerful nation: Rajnath Singh

The veteran politician then noted how, under Prime Minister Modi, it took India took just eight years to become the fifth-largest economy. In contrast, in 10 years under the latter's predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, India was only ranked 11th globally, according to the Defence Minister.

“We have also achieved significant milestones, including exporting approximately 21 crores worth of goods annually and selling BrahMos missiles to other nations,” he added.

In the previous 2019 national polls, the ruling BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana. In 2014, on the other hand, the saffron party was victorious on seven constituencies, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) bagged two seats, while from the Congress, only one candidate registered a win.

Also Read | UCC across country in Modi’s 3rd term: Rajnath

In the current elections, the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre. The polking began on April 19, while the results will be declared on June 4, three days after the final leg of voting.

(With ANI inputs)

