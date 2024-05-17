 UCC across country in Modi’s 3rd term: Rajnath - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
New Delhi
UCC across country in Modi’s 3rd term: Rajnath

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
May 17, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh promises nationwide implementation of Uniform Civil Code after PM Modi's third term, criticizes opposition parties.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented across the country after PM Modi gets a third consecutive term.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)
Addressing a public meeting at Deoria district’s Gauri Bazar in support of BJP candidate from Deoria Shashank Mani Tripathi, he said opposition parties were misleading people.

Singh also said the BJP was moving forward to win 400 seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. He said people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir will themselves become part of India and Congress will soon lose its existence in the country.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 17, 2024
