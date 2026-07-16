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    ESPYs 2026 full winners list: Who won Best Athlete and Team awards?

    The 2026 ESPY Awards are underway at Lincoln Center in New York City, with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández hosting ESPN's annual celebration.

    Updated on: Jul 16, 2026, 06:07:26 IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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    The 2026 ESPY Awards are underway in New York City. Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández at Lincoln Center, ESPN's annual awards ceremony celebrates the year's top athletes, teams and most memorable performances across the world of sports.

    Host Marcello Hernández speaks at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Host Marcello Hernández speaks at the ESPY Awards in the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

    Complete list of nominees and winners (updated live)

    BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS

    Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

    Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

    Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

    BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS

    Hilary Knight, Hockey

    Nelly Korda, Golf

    Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski

    A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

    BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE

    Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

    Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

    Drake Maye, New England Patriots

    Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

    BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE

    Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

    Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey

    Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey

    Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball

    BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE

    Anthony Kim, Golf

    Savy King, Angel City FC

    Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

    Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M Volleyball

    BEST PLAY

    Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Women’s Hockey

    Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Men’s Hockey

    UConn stuns Duke with Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beating 3 – NCAA Men’s March Madness

    OG Anunoby’s Tip-In – NBA Finals

    Caleb Williams Game Tying TD vs. Rams – NFL

    BEST TEAM

    Las Vegas Aces, WNBA

    Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB

    Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA Football

    Carolina Hurricanes, NHL

    New York Knicks, NBA

    Texas Longhorns, NCAA Softball

    Seattle Seahawks, NFL

    Team USA Men's Hockey

    Team USA Women’s Hockey

    BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS

    Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball

    Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

    Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling

    Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer

    BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS

    Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball

    Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

    Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse

    Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics

    BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY

    Jake Adicoff, Para Nordic-Skiing

    Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

    Oksana Masters, Para Cross-Country Skiing

    Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing

    BEST NFL PLAYER

    Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

    Drake Maye, New England Patriots

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

    Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

    BEST MLB PLAYER

    Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

    Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

    Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

    Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

    BEST NHL PLAYER

    Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks

    Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

    Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche

    Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

    BEST NBA PLAYER

    Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

    Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

    Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

    BEST WNBA PLAYER

    Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

    Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream

    Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury

    A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

    BEST DRIVER

    Kimi Antonelli, F1

    Lando Norris, F1

    Alex Palou, IndyCar

    Tyler Reddick, NASCAR

    BEST FIGHTER

    Terence Crawford, Boxing

    Gabriela Fundora, Boxing

    Justin Gaethje, MMA

    Claressa Shields, Boxing

    BEST SOCCER PLAYER

    Temwa Chawinga, KC Current

    Ousmane Dembélé, PSG/France

    Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

    Alexia Putellas, Spain/Barcelona

    BEST GOLFER

    Nelly Korda

    Rory McIlroy

    Scottie Scheffler

    Jeeno Thitikul

    BEST TENNIS PLAYER

    Carlos Alcaraz

    Elena Rybakina

    Aryna Sabalenka

    Jannik Sinner

    • Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

      Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/ESPYs 2026 Full Winners List: Who Won Best Athlete And Team Awards?
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