ESPYs 2026 full winners list: Who won Best Athlete and Team awards?
The 2026 ESPY Awards are underway at Lincoln Center in New York City, with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández hosting ESPN's annual celebration.
The 2026 ESPY Awards are underway in New York City. Hosted by Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernández at Lincoln Center, ESPN's annual awards ceremony celebrates the year's top athletes, teams and most memorable performances across the world of sports.
Complete list of nominees and winners (updated live)
BEST ATHLETE, MEN'S SPORTS
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
BEST ATHLETE, WOMEN'S SPORTS
Hilary Knight, Hockey
Nelly Korda, Golf
Mikaela Shiffrin, Ski
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
BEST BREAKTHROUGH ATHLETE
Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
Alysa Liu, Figure Skating
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football
BEST CHAMPIONSHIP PERFORMANCE
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Aerin Frankel, USA Women’s Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck, USA Men’s Hockey
Teagan Kavan, Texas Longhorns Softball
BEST COMEBACK ATHLETE
Anthony Kim, Golf
Savy King, Angel City FC
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M Volleyball
BEST PLAY
Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Women’s Hockey
Golden Goal for Gold! – Olympic Men’s Hockey
UConn stuns Duke with Braylon Mullins’ buzzer-beating 3 – NCAA Men’s March Madness
OG Anunoby’s Tip-In – NBA Finals
Caleb Williams Game Tying TD vs. Rams – NFL
BEST TEAM
Las Vegas Aces, WNBA
Los Angeles Dodgers, MLB
Indiana Hoosiers, NCAA Football
Carolina Hurricanes, NHL
New York Knicks, NBA
Texas Longhorns, NCAA Softball
Seattle Seahawks, NFL
Team USA Men's Hockey
Team USA Women’s Hockey
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, MEN’S SPORTS
Cameron Boozer, Duke Basketball
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football
Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State Wrestling
Donavan Phillip, NC State Soccer
BEST COLLEGE ATHLETE, WOMEN’S SPORTS
Olivia Babcock, Pittsburgh Volleyball
Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball
Madison Taylor, Northwestern Lacrosse
Faith Torrez, Oklahoma Gymnastics
BEST ATHLETE WITH A DISABILITY
Jake Adicoff, Para Nordic-Skiing
Declan Farmer, Para Hockey
Oksana Masters, Para Cross-Country Skiing
Susannah Scaroni, Wheelchair Racing
BEST NFL PLAYER
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
BEST MLB PLAYER
Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
BEST NHL PLAYER
Macklin Celebrini, San Jose Sharks
Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
BEST NBA PLAYER
Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
BEST WNBA PLAYER
Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx
Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream
Alyssa Thomas, Phoenix Mercury
A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
BEST DRIVER
Kimi Antonelli, F1
Lando Norris, F1
Alex Palou, IndyCar
Tyler Reddick, NASCAR
BEST FIGHTER
Terence Crawford, Boxing
Gabriela Fundora, Boxing
Justin Gaethje, MMA
Claressa Shields, Boxing
BEST SOCCER PLAYER
Temwa Chawinga, KC Current
Ousmane Dembélé, PSG/France
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Alexia Putellas, Spain/Barcelona
BEST GOLFER
Nelly Korda
Rory McIlroy
Scottie Scheffler
Jeeno Thitikul
BEST TENNIS PLAYER
Carlos Alcaraz
Elena Rybakina
Aryna Sabalenka
Jannik Sinner
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More