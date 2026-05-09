Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo share big personal news on her 34th birthday: 'Best gift'

The pair revealed the pregnancy in a dreamy Instagram carousel featuring intimate maternity photos with McCaffrey, their daughter, and the family dog.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey have announced they are expecting baby No. 2. The couple shared the happy news Friday, just nine months after welcoming their first child, daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025. Friday also marked Culpo’s 34th birthday.

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Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s relationship timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance first sparked dating rumors in May 2019 after the NFL star liked one of her Instagram posts. By July that year, the two were photographed vacationing together in Mexico, where they were seen holding hands and relaxing by the beach.

Their relationship soon became public. In October 2019, Culpo wore McCaffrey’s Carolina Panthers jersey to games, and a month later, he publicly praised her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on Instagram.

Over the years, the couple shared several milestones together. On Valentine’s Day 2020, Culpo described McCaffrey as her “best friend,” while he frequently supported her online and even photographed one of her Vogue India spreads. In July 2020, they adopted a dog named Oliver Sprinkles, and in 2021, McCaffrey named his boat after her.

The couple celebrated three years together in June 2022 with heartfelt social media tributes, shortly before McCaffrey was traded to the San Francisco 49ers later that year.

McCaffrey proposed on April 2, 2023, during a getaway to Amangiri in Utah. Culpo later described the engagement as the “thrill of a lifetime.”

The couple married on June 29, 2024, in a romantic chapel ceremony in Rhode Island, with Culpo wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown.

In March 2025, Culpo announced she was expecting their first child. The couple welcomed daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey in July 2025, and now, less than a year later, they are preparing to grow their family once again with baby No. 2 on the way.