Drake Maye backs Mike Vrabel amid Dianna Russini scandal; weighs in on Stefon Diggs

Vrabel is facing online backlash after photos involving NFL insider Dianna Russini surfaced online. The photos released by Page Six ignited widespread discussion across media platforms. Though he denied the claims, Vrabel faced online criticism. Reports suggested that the incident prompted internal conversations within the organization, though no official action has been reported.

Maye gave his remarks during the Truist Championship Pro-Am golf event in Charlotte, where he participated along with PGA professional Gary Woodland . The setting provided an atmosphere for the star quarterback to comment, as speculation around Vrabel has been highlighted throughout the offseason.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel . He also weighed in on the Stefon Diggs situation.

Maye says locker room remains united behind head coach Maye, who is expected to be one of the future faces of the franchise, made clear that the locker room remains united behind its coach.

“He’s a great human being,” Maye said. “He’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. We’re focused on getting back to work.”

The QB's words strengthened Vrabel’s role as a motivating presence, which emphasizes the team’s attention is firmly on football rather than off-field distractions.

Also read: Mike Vrabel photo row: Why Patriots are not firing coach despite explosive Dianna Russini claims - Insider

Quarterback reflects on Stefon Diggs’ impact in New England Maye also talked about Stefon Diggs, who was added to the team last year and released before the season ahead. The former player of the Patriots, who also appeared for the Buffalo Bills, has remained in headlines following his recent assault and battery case involving his personal chef, Jamila. Despite of all these events, Maye praised the veteran receiver’s professionalism and immediate impact.

“he's always been a great teammate to me, and I know he'll do great things,” Maye said. “I was fortunate enough to have a year with him, and I'm looking forward to seeing what happens to him. He's a great player.” Diggs was found not guilty by the court recently.

According to Maye, Diggs has already elevated the Patriots’ offense during the season. He brought energy and experience to the team. His presence was a major boost to New England’s passing game.

Maye’s comments suggest that the Patriots are determined to move past offseason controversies and focus on building momentum for the upcoming season.

By Roshan Tony