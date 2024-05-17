Even Pakistan is acknowledging India's rise as powerful nation: Rajnath Singh

Pointing to recent statements by Pakistani leaders praising India, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that, even the neighbouring nation, which has never spoken favourably about India, is now acknowledging its growth as a powerful country. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

“Globally, we will rank third in terms of wealth by 2027. One of our neighbours has never spoken well of our country. Today, their leaders are saying that while India is becoming powerful, Pakistan is still backward,” Singh mentioned at a public rally in Lucknow.

“The perception of India has changed worldwide. World leaders are now saying that the 21st century belongs to India,” the senior BJP leader further stated.

Singh, who is the sitting MP from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency and is contesting the seat again in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, also exuded confidence that the BJP-led ruling NDA will win more than 400 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

“Elections are underway, and four phases already completed. After four phases, political analysts are of the opinion that the NDA will win more than 400 seats this time,” he remarked.

Lucknow is among 40 parliamentary segments (across six states and two Union territories) where polling will be held on Monday in what will be the fifth leg of the seven-phase general elections, with two more phases to follow, of which, the last round will be on June 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre, and a third consecutive single-party majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, is targeting a hattrick in the top post.

(With ANI inputs)