 ‘India aiming to be superpower and we are…': Pakistan leader in Parliament | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘India aiming to be superpower and we are…': Pakistan leader in Parliament

ByHT News Desk
Apr 30, 2024 11:08 AM IST

Maulana Fazlur Rehman attributed Pakistan's predicament to unseen forces who are operating from behind the scenes.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan's national assembly opposition leader and JUI-F chief, has compared the developmental works in India since Independence with his country's frequent attempts to save itself from economic slump, news agency ANI reported.

Pakistani Opposition Leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman (X/ @naofpakistan)
Pakistani Opposition Leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman (X/ @naofpakistan)

Also Read: Pakistan grapples with sky-high inflation; Wheat flour costs 800 Pak rupees, Chapati worth 25 Pak rupees

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Stating that Pakistan has been trying to avoid bankruptcy, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "India is dreaming of becoming a superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?"

Speaking in the national assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a significant observation. He noted that India has achieved a level of development that Pakistan is yet to reach, thereby highlighting the stark contrast between the two nations.

He attributed Pakistan's predicament to unseen forces who are operating from behind the scenes. "There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets," Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Questioning the deteriorating state of affairs and highlighting the burden of national debt on every Pakistani, the LoP decried the stagnation plaguing the nation. "We have made our country a victim of stagnation, such nations cannot progress," Maulana Fazlur Rehman added.

Also Read: IMF approves final $1.1 billion tranche for Pakistan's bailout package

The JUI-F chief further posed a question over the legitimacy of the current parliament accusing its members of forsaking principles and “selling democracy.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned electoral rigging in the past two general elections in 2018 and 2024, denouncing the ascension of purportedly counterfeit representatives to power. He lamented the perceived powerlessness of lawmakers to enact legislation independently, citing concerns regarding accountability in a nation plagued by insecurity.

"How can our conscience be clear when sitting in this assembly, as both the losers and winners are not satisfied," he questioned.

IMF's bailout to Pakistan:

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave its nod for a $1.1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, signalling the conclusion of the second bailout package.

Also Read: Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy prime minister

The country has already received two tranches totalling $1.9 billion, with $1.2 billion disbursed in July and an additional USD 700 million in January 2024. Islamabad says it is seeking a loan over at least three years to help achieve macroeconomic stability and execute long-overdue and structural reforms.

(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / ‘India aiming to be superpower and we are…': Pakistan leader in Parliament
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On