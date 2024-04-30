‘India aiming to be superpower and we are…': Pakistan leader in Parliament

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan's national assembly opposition leader and JUI-F chief, has compared the developmental works in India since Independence with his country's frequent attempts to save itself from economic slump, news agency ANI reported. Pakistani Opposition Leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman (X/ @naofpakistan)

Also Read: Pakistan grapples with sky-high inflation; Wheat flour costs 800 Pak rupees, Chapati worth 25 Pak rupees

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Stating that Pakistan has been trying to avoid bankruptcy, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said, "India is dreaming of becoming a superpower, while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this?"

Speaking in the national assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a significant observation. He noted that India has achieved a level of development that Pakistan is yet to reach, thereby highlighting the stark contrast between the two nations.

He attributed Pakistan's predicament to unseen forces who are operating from behind the scenes. "There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets," Maulana Fazlur Rehman said.

Questioning the deteriorating state of affairs and highlighting the burden of national debt on every Pakistani, the LoP decried the stagnation plaguing the nation. "We have made our country a victim of stagnation, such nations cannot progress," Maulana Fazlur Rehman added.

Also Read: IMF approves final $1.1 billion tranche for Pakistan's bailout package

The JUI-F chief further posed a question over the legitimacy of the current parliament accusing its members of forsaking principles and “selling democracy.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned electoral rigging in the past two general elections in 2018 and 2024, denouncing the ascension of purportedly counterfeit representatives to power. He lamented the perceived powerlessness of lawmakers to enact legislation independently, citing concerns regarding accountability in a nation plagued by insecurity.

"How can our conscience be clear when sitting in this assembly, as both the losers and winners are not satisfied," he questioned.

IMF's bailout to Pakistan:

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave its nod for a $1.1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan, signalling the conclusion of the second bailout package.

Also Read: Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy prime minister

The country has already received two tranches totalling $1.9 billion, with $1.2 billion disbursed in July and an additional USD 700 million in January 2024. Islamabad says it is seeking a loan over at least three years to help achieve macroeconomic stability and execute long-overdue and structural reforms.

(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)