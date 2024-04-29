 Pakistan grapples with sky-high inflation; Wheat flour costs 800 Pak rupees, Chapati worth 25 Pak rupees | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan grapples with sky-high inflation; Wheat flour costs 800 Pak rupees, Chapati worth 25 Pak rupees

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 10:57 PM IST

Pakistan is currently engaged in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year fresh bailout program.

Inflation is steeply rising in Pakistan, causing citizens to struggle to afford essential items to provide basic meals for their families, news agency ANI reported. People in the country's Karachi city have stated that the increasing rates of basic amenities are adversely affecting the common public. A kilo of flour now stands at 800 Pakistani rupees (PKR), compared to the previous price of 230 PKR. Additionally, a single roti now costs 25 PKR, leading the public to lament that the “government is ignoring their needs.”

Pakistan inflation: The price of a kilo of flour now stands at 800 Pakistani rupees (PKR), compared to the previous price of 230 PKR. (File)(Bloomberg)
Pakistan inflation: The price of a kilo of flour now stands at 800 Pakistani rupees (PKR), compared to the previous price of 230 PKR. (File)(Bloomberg)

Also Read | Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar appointed as deputy prime minister

Pak citizens explain their problems:

Karachi shop owner Abdul Hameed expressed concern over rising prices of essential commodities, criticising the government for “neglecting the needs of the common people.” He lamented the public's inability to afford basic amenities due to increasing costs of electricity, water, and gas, while the “country's leaders seemingly enjoy without addressing these concerns.” Hameed highlighted that the price of a single ‘Roti’ is now exceeding PKR 25, making it unaffordable for many families.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Primary school teacher Abdul Jabbar echoed similar sentiments, stating that basic necessities are now beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. He questioned the government's claims of arranging for affordable gas (LPG), citing the high costs faced by consumers. Jabbar noted that despite being the wheat harvest season, the price of flour remains excessively high, reaching PKR 800, far above its previous price of PKR 230.

Also Read | 14 Pakistani nationals arrested off Gujarat coast with drugs worth 600 crore

In discussions with the IMF for a bailout

Pakistan is currently engaged in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a three-year fresh bailout program. Analysts suggest this program could significantly influence major economic decisions, including interest rate adjustments, as Bloomberg reported. The country is transitioning from one bailout to another, with the IMF slated to evaluate a final loan instalment of $1.1 billion under the existing program on Monday.

Discussions with the IMF involve seeking a new loan of at least $6 billion for at least three years, which the government aims to secure as early as June.

Bloomberg report further said that despite Pakistan maintaining the fastest inflation rate in Asia, consumer price growth has recently fallen below the interest rate for the first time in three years. This development is a crucial indicator for economists awaiting potential interest rate cuts by the central bank.

In anticipation of an IMF mission visiting next month to negotiate a new loan program, Pakistan's central bank has opted to maintain its interest rate at an all-time high. On Monday, the State Bank of Pakistan announced that it will maintain the target rate at 22%, indicating a “delay in the monetary easing cycle.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif affirmed his commitment to adhere to the structural reforms recommended by the IMF during a meeting with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh on Sunday.

Citing concerns about inflation risks stemming from global oil prices, energy sector debt resolution, and increased taxes, the central bank stated on its website that it is “wise to continue the current monetary policy stance for now, with significant positive real interest rates.”

(With ANI, Bloomberg inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Pakistan grapples with sky-high inflation; Wheat flour costs 800 Pak rupees, Chapati worth 25 Pak rupees
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On