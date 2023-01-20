PM Narendra Modi distributes 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Highlighting that the Rozgar Mela has become a symbol of ‘good governance’ of the government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in government departments and organisations via video conferencing on Friday.

“Rozgar Mela has become an identity for our good governance. It serves as an indication of our commitment towards keeping our promises. Regular Rozgar Melas have become a mark of this government. They show that whatever resolution is taken by this government is realised,” PM Modi said at the event.

PM Modi also remarked that the newly inducted recruits will play a role as “active participants in the journey of a developed India”.

Addressing the new recruits, PM Modi said, “There are many youths who are the first member of their families to have got a government job. They feel reassured that their capabilities have been respected following a clear and transparent recruitment process. There used to be a time when even regular promotions were restricted for several reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the central government. Now, the recruitment process in central government is more time bound and streamlined,” he said.

Prior to this, PM Modi distributed 71,000 such appointment letters on November 22 last year and over 75,000 in October.