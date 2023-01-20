Home / India News / Recruitment process under our govt more streamlined, transparent: PM Modi

Recruitment process under our govt more streamlined, transparent: PM Modi

india news
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:45 PM IST

The prime minister had last year announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power have also been holding them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
PTI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Friday that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed.

Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, Modi said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government. This shows that it fulfils what it resolves to do, he added.

The prime minister had last year announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive to give jobs to 10 lakh people and noted on Friday that several states where the BJP and its allies are in power have also been holding them.

More states will organise them soon, he said.

Addressing the recruits, he asked them to resolve to serve people and said the mantra in the administrative system should be that the citizen is always right like it is noted in business that the consumer is always right.

That is why employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he said.

The prime minister noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service. A transparent and clear recruitment process awards people's merit and competence, he said.

Modi said massive investment in the infrastructure sector has boosted employment and self-employment opportunities. When development growth takes place at a fast pace, self-employment opportunities also rise quickly, he added.

The PMO had earlier said the 'Rozgar Mela' is a step towards fulfilment of Modi's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation.

The 'Rozgar Mela' is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development, it added.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others.

The experience of newly inducted officials in learning from the 'Karmayogi Prarambh' module was also shared during the programme as Modi interacted with some of them.

The module is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi recruitment bjp + 1 more
narendra modi recruitment bjp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out