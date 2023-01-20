Citizen 'always right’ in good governance: PM Modi in Rozgar Mela. Top quotes

Marking the first ‘Rozgar Mela’ of 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday distributed around 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted government employees across the country under the Centre's dedicated scheme for employment. PM Modi interacted with some of the fresh recruits from a variety of positions including junior engineers, technician, sub-inspectors and stenographers among others.

Read| 'Yes, development slowed down when...': PM Modi's dig at MVA in Mumbai; praise for Shinde-Fadnavis duo

The Prime Minister launched the Rozgar Mela scheme last year, marking the start of creating 10 lakh government jobs. Last year, the first batch of over 75,000 appointments were made in October, 2022, and 71,000 appointments in the second bath in November, 2022.

Allegorising the saying – the consumer is always right – PM Modi said during his address that ‘citizen is always right’ should be the motto of good governance. He said the central government, along with BJP-ruled states, is continuously organising Rozgar Mela and that it has become the identity of his government.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from Rozgar Mela:

We are committed to continually creating employment and self-employment opportunities. With infrastructure development, opportunities continue to increase. It is a testament to our commitment towards keeping our promises. It is a new journey of life for those who have got the appointment letter today. Being an important part of the government, you will be an active participant in the journey of a developed India. There was a time when even regular promotions were hampered by various reasons. There have been changes in the recruitment process of the Central government. Now, the recruitment process in Central Government is more time bound and streamlined. Recruitment process in the central government jobs has become more streamlined and time-bound. The transparency and pace that is seen in recruitment could also be seen in the performance of the government. This builds trust among youths and encourages to take part in competition. When someone works in private firm they say it is a job. But, when someone works for government, they are giving service. This sense of service will encourage government employees and build a sense of joy from within. When the county develops, opportunities for self-employment increase. Over ₹ 100 lakh crore of investment has been made in building infrastructure so far, building opportunities for employmemt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON