Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with the ‘Order of the Nile’ award by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. It was conferred to the PM ahead of his bilateral meeting with the Egyptian President.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the 13th international award conferred upon the prime minister since he took over in 2014. Here is the full list of honours. (LIVE updates: Modi in Egypt LIVE: PM, Egyptian President sign MoUs during bilateral talks)

Awards conferred by countries:

Companion of the Order of Logohu: Papua New Guinea conferred the highest civilian award for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South. – May 2023

Companion of the Order of Fiji: Highest honour of Fiji in recognition of PM Modi’s global leadership – May 2023

Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau: During his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was conferred with Ebakl Award by the President Surangel S. Whipps, Jr. of the Republic of Palau – May 2023

Order of the Druk Gyalpo: Bhutan has honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021

Legion of Merit by the US Government (award of the United States Armed Forces that is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements)–2020

King Hamad Order of the Renaissance (this Bahrain Order – First Class is a top honour by the gulf country) –2019

Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin (highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries) –2019

Order of St. Andrew award (highest civilian honor of Russia) –2019

Order of Zayed Award (highest civilian honor of the United Arab Emirates) –2019

Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (highest honor of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries) –2018

State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (highest civilian honor of Afghanistan) –2016

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud (highest honor of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-muslim dignitaries) –2016

Awards conferred by organisations/foundations:

Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award by the Cambridge Energy Research Associates CERA (award recognizes the commitment of leadership towards the future of global energy and environment) –2021

Global Goalkeeper’ Award by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyan –2019

Champions of The Earth Award (UN’s highest environmental honor) –2018

Seoul Peace Prize (awarded biennially to those individuals by Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation who have made their mark through contributions to the harmony of mankind, reconciliation between nations and to world peace) –2018

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}