Modi in Egypt Live Updates: On day 2, PM to visit Al-Haqim Mosque, Heliopolis cemetery

PM Modi in Egypt: Sunday is the second and final day of prime minister Narendra Modi's maiden State visit to Egypt, where he arrived following his successful trip to the United States, which, too, hosted him for his first State visit to their country. Upon landing in Cairo, the African nation's Capital, PM Modi was received at the airport by his counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo. ( Arindam Bagchi twitter)

PM Modi's visit is the first bilateral one to Egypt by an Indian premier in 26 years (after IK Gujral). In January, India hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as its chief guest for the annual Republic Day parade.

The prime minister's itinerary for day 2, meanwhile, includes visits to the Al-Haqim Mosque, Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, and other engagements.