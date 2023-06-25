PM Modi says two-day State visit to Egypt a ‘historic one’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his two-day State visit to Egypt, headlined by him being conferred with the African country's highest state honour, visit to a 1,000-year-old mosque and tribute to World War 1 braves.“My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection”, the prime minister tweeted a video of the highlights of his visit after departing from Cairo.In the last leg of his visit, Modi visited the Great Pyramids of Giza along with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly. The prime minister tweeted, "I thank PM Mostafa Madbouly for accompanying me to the Pyramids. We had a rich discussion on the cultural histories of our nations and how to deepen these linkages in the times to come".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Egypt's highest state honour 'Order of the Nile'. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

Modi met Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi who conferred him with Egypt's highest state honour ‘Order of the Nile’. He joined the likes of Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela as being the foreign leaders to have been felicitated with the award.ALSO READ: PM Modi conferred with 13 internationl awards since 2014. Check full list of honours"With great humility I accept the "Nile Necklace". I thank the Government and people of Egypt for this honor, which demonstrates the warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation", Modi tweeted.Both the leaders held bilateral talks which centered around trade and investment, defence and security.

"Imparting new momentum to 🇮🇳-🇪🇬 relations! PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial held fruitful talks in Cairo. They deliberated on ways to deepen the multi-faceted partnership between both the nations. The leaders also signed agreement to elevate India-Egypt bilateral ties to “Strategic Partnership”, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted. Modi had arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his three-day State visit to the United States.

