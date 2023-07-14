PM Modi, Chanel global CEO Leena Nair discuss measures to popularise Khadi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Leena Nair, the global chief executive officer of fashion brand Chanel, in Paris.



“Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It’s always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular”, the prime minister tweeted.



Nair recalled her meeting with Modi, saying,"PM was very keen to to support other women and girls in business. You could see his passion and commitment. Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is investment hub for everyone".



On the second day of his two-day visit to France, PM Modi met various leaders including French aerospace engineer Thomas Pesquet and Charlotte Chopin, famous yoga practitioner. Earlier in the day, he attended the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour. The parade saw participation by the Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets and tri-services marching contingents.



PM Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where he, French president Emmanuel Macron and other dignitaries were seated. Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade.



“India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!” the prime minister tweeted.



The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chanel's global CEO Leena Nair.(Twitter/Narendra Modi)