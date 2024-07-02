PM Narendra Modi gives 'conduct' advice to NDA MPs, says Opposition upset with him because…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the MPs of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to follow parliamentary rules and conduct. He also advised the MPs to develop expertise in civic matters linked to their constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with union minister Kiren Rijiju. (AP)

Addressing a meeting of the NDA MPs, PM Modi said the Opposition was upset with him because, for the first time, a non-Congress leader has become the prime minister of India for a third consecutive term.

PM Modi asked the MPs to thoroughly study any issue before commenting on it before the media.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said PM Modi asked the MPs to visit Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.

“At Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the journey from Pt Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi has been displayed beautifully. There is no political agenda,” he said.

He said the entire country should get to know about the contribution of each PM.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the MPs that all members of the Parliament serve the nation, irrespective of the party they belong to.

"Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged," he said.

The minister said PM Modi guided the MPs regarding their conduct inside the Parliament.

"He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well, as per the rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest - be it water, environment, or social area. So, PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament, the Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP... I think this guidance by the PM is a good mantra for all MPs, especially the first-time MPs...We have decided to follow this mantra," Rijiju said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's controversial speech, Kiren Rijiju said the NDA MPs shouldn't behave like the Leader of the Opposition.

"How LoP Rahul Gandhi behaved yesterday, turned his back towards the Speaker, spoke out of rules and insulted the Speaker is something that people of our party, the NDA should not do," he said.

When asked if Gandhi's speech was mentioned in the NDA meeting, he replied in the negative. However, he said when PM Modi speaks, the message is for everyone.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused leaders of the ruling party of dividing people on communal lines. PM Modi interrupted his speech and accused him of painting the entire Hindu community as violent.

Gandhi also made critical remarks for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Several portions of his speech were expunged from the records of the Parliament, including his remarks on Hinduism.

With inputs from PTI, ANI