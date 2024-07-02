Parliament Session 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary meet, reply to President's address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. Before his speech in the Parliament, Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30am. After winning his third term in office, this will be his first address to the ruling bloc's MPs....Read More
Modi's reply to the Parliament will come a day after Rahul Gandhi's fiery maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi's maiden speech – which lasted about 62 minutes – covered a wide sweep of hot-button issues from the ethnic conflict in Manipur to the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces to the farm crisis, and inflation to the politics of hate.
It also provoked interventions from senior leaders on the treasury benches including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
On its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rahul Gandhi of associating Hinduism with violence, hurting sentiments of the Hindu community and “denigrating” the position of LoP.
However, Gandhi clarified that he was talking about the BJP and that the ruling party is not the sole representative of Hinduism.
In the Rajya Sabha too, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge took on the prime minister, accusing him of delivering "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.
Several portions of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the House on Monday have been expunged. These include his comments on Hindus, and PM Narendra Modi-BJP-RSS among others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a battery of top ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, intervened while Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi made allegations at the government during a highly charged debate on the President's speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
This was the first time that Modi intervened during any MP’s speech in the House during his tenure as Prime Minister from 2014 onwards. Read more.
Rahul Gandhi's first major speech as Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha lasted 62 minutes, covered a wide sweep of hot-button issues from the ethnic conflict in Manipur to the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces to the farm crisis, and inflation to the politics of hate, and provoked interventions from senior leaders on the treasury benches including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will also reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.
Ahead of the Parliament Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30am.
After winning his third term in office, this will be his first address to the ruling bloc's MPs.
Proceedings of both Houses of Parliament will commence at 11am.