Parliament Session 2024 LIVE updates: PM Modi to address NDA parliamentary meet, reply to President's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. Before his speech in the Parliament, Modi will address the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30am. After winning his third term in office, this will be his first address to the ruling bloc's MPs....Read More

Modi's reply to the Parliament will come a day after Rahul Gandhi's fiery maiden speech as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi's maiden speech – which lasted about 62 minutes – covered a wide sweep of hot-button issues from the ethnic conflict in Manipur to the NEET controversy, the Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces to the farm crisis, and inflation to the politics of hate.

It also provoked interventions from senior leaders on the treasury benches including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Also Read | On Rahul Gandhi's Hindus, Agnipath scheme charges, BJP's point-by-point rebuttal

On its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Rahul Gandhi of associating Hinduism with violence, hurting sentiments of the Hindu community and “denigrating” the position of LoP.

However, Gandhi clarified that he was talking about the BJP and that the ruling party is not the sole representative of Hinduism.

In the Rajya Sabha too, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge took on the prime minister, accusing him of delivering "divisive" speeches in the Lok Sabha campaign.