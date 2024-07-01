‘You bowed to PM Modi’: Rahul Gandhi on Speaker's gesture; Om Birla responds

In a dramatic session of the Lok Sabha today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised eyebrows with his pointed remarks directed at Speaker Om Birla while emphasising the impartiality required of the position. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shaking hands with Speaker Om Birla.

"Speaker sir, when you were put on the chair, I walked with you to your chair. You are the final arbiter of Lok Sabha. What you say fundamentally defines Indian democracy," Gandhi began, setting the stage for his critical observation. "Speaker sir, there are two people sitting in the chair, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Mr. Om Birla. When I shook your hand, you stood straight and shook my hand. When Modi ji shook your hand, you bowed down."

This remark prompted an immediate response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused Gandhi of disrespecting the chair.

Speaker Om Birla then addressed Gandhi's comments directly, explaining his actions. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Leader of the House. Mera sanskar kehta hai ki jo hamse bade hain unse jhuk ke namaskar karo and barabar walo se seedhe khade hoke (My culture teaches me to bow down in front of elders and shake hands with equals by standing straight)," Birla said, referring to a cultural norm of showing respect to elders.

In a measured response, Gandhi reiterated his respect for the Speaker's words but maintained his stance on the importance of the Speaker's role. "I respect your words, but in this House, no one is bigger than the Speaker," Gandhi said.

Speaking on the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, the Congress leader held up a picture of Lord Shiva and said his message is about fearlessness and non-violence. He also cited the teachings of other religions to make a similar point.

"All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood…Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)," he said.

Gandhi's dig at the BJP had the members of the treasury benches on their feet, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that calling the entire Hindu society violent is a serious matter.

Rahul Gandhi, however, retorted that he was speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Modi are not the entire Hindu society, he added.