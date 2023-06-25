Al-Hakim Mosque visit to meeting President Sisi, PM Modi's Day 2 schedule in Egypt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his maiden visit to Egypt, the first by an Indian PM to the country in 26 years. PM Modi kickstarted the first day of his visit by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly along with the country's top Cabinet ministers. They discussed on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome by members of the Indian community, in Cairo on Saturday.(PIB)

He also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahem Abdel-Karim Allam and the Indian diaspora in the country. PM Modi was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon his arrival.

"I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

Day 2 itinerary of PM Modi's visit to Egypt

PM Modi will visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque. His visit to the mosque is significant due to the presence of large Dawoodi Bohra Muslim population in the area, a community which has its significance in Gujarat as well. He will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The State visit was arranged after Sisi had invited PM Modi after he visited India as a chief guest for Republic Day 2023 celebrations. The meeting with President Sisi will be followed by delegation level talks, signing of MoUs and press statements. PM Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetary. Around 4,000 names of Indian soldiers, who fought in World War I in Egypt and Palestine, are commemorated here. He will leave for New Delhi later today

