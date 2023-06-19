PM Modi's two-hour-long event for Indian diaspora in US on June 23. Top points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22.

Indian community members hold posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Unity rally, ahead of his visit to the US, in Washington on Sunday,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 23, Modi will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. News18 reported that Modi's event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

Top points on PM Modi's address to Indian diaspora in US

1. Modi's event will be for two hours from 7pm to 9pm (local time) on June 23.

2. Award-winning international singer Mary Millben will perform for Modi and other guests at a diaspora reception hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

3. Millben will on the invitation of India's Permanent Representative to the UN, attend the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters (UNHQ) on June 21 with Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Dr Bharat Barai, a popular community leader and organiser of Modi's Ronald Reagan Center event in the US, said the prime minister is the most popular public figure, leader in the world, not just in India.

5. Modi's address to the Indian diaspora will be at a relatively modest gathering in Washington DC because of his tight schedule, dashing the hopes of community leaders who had hoped to organise a gala event, news agency PTI reported.

6. With the Indian diaspora numbering nearly 4.5 million and spread across the country, its members expect Modi to connect with them in major cities, and he has been speaking to them in different US cities during his visits.

7. "Narendra Modi is the most popular Indian prime minister for the global Indian diaspora. Now he is the most popular world leader," said Barai, chairman of the Indian American Community Foundation, which had initially planned a mega carnival-like event in Chicago to rival the welcome the prime minister received at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and in Houston in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. "The PM was gracious enough to delay his departure from DC by a few hours, and granted a slot for the diaspora meeting," Barai told PTI.

9. Only a select gathering of nearly 1,000 people will be able to attend.

10. Indian Americans are expected to travel to the US capital in large numbers to witness the official welcome ceremony for Modi on June 22, a day after he leads a Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters in New York, soon after he lands in the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON