PM Modi in Japan LIVE: India-Japan defence ties growing rapidly, says PM
PM Narendra Modi in Japan Latest Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tokyo, kickstarting a jam-packed schedule. On Day 1, the prime minister will attend a meeting convened by US President Joe Biden to launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. He will also hold a bilateral meet with the United States president.
Mon, 23 May 2022 10:17 AM
‘Waah...’: PM Modi impressed as Japanese kid speaks in Hindi in Tokyo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome on his arrival at a hotel in Japanese capital Tokyo. Among those waiting to greet the prime minister were Japanese kids, some of whom were standing with posters depicting the tricolour. In a video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi interacted with children while signing autographs for them. "Waah! Where did you learn Hindi from?... You know it pretty well?," PM Modi asked the kids. Read more
Mon, 23 May 2022 09:54 AM
India-Japan defence ties growing rapidly, says PM Modi
“Our defence ties are growing rapidly, from exercises and information exchanges to defence manufacturing. We are doing more in cyber, space and underwater domains,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an op-ed in a leading Japanese newspaper.
Mon, 23 May 2022 09:38 AM
'Modi, Modi', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants - PM gets warm welcome in Japan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community as he arrived in Tokyo on Monday ahead of the second in-person Quad summit. Amid chants of "Har Har Modi", "Modi Modi", "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai'', the Prime Minister greeted the India diaspora with folded hands.
Mon, 23 May 2022 09:23 AM
PM Modi recalls his interaction with the Japanese during his days as Gujarat CM
PM Modi pens op-ed on India-Japan relations. In the post, he recalled his interactions with the Japanese during his days as Gujarat chief minister