This episode is beginning of Mann Ki Baat's second century, says PM Modi | LIVE

On Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme, which is broadcast at 11am on the last Sunday of each month. Accordingly, its previous edition was aired on April 30, and was the historic 100th episode of the series.

Sunday's edition will come on a day when the inauguration of the new Parliament building is taking place; a significant portion of PM Modi's speech, therefore, is likely to be on the new Parliament.

Mann Ki Baat was first telecast on October 3, 2014.