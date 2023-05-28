Home / India News / This episode is beginning of Mann Ki Baat's second century, says PM Modi | LIVE
This episode is beginning of Mann Ki Baat's second century, says PM Modi | LIVE

Updated on May 28, 2023 11:11 AM IST

Every month, Mann Ki Baat is aired at 11am on the last Sunday of the month. Its previous edition, on April 26, was its historic 100th episode.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
On Sunday, prime minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme, which is broadcast at 11am on the last Sunday of each month. Accordingly, its previous edition was aired on April 30, and was the historic 100th episode of the series.

Sunday's edition will come on a day when the inauguration of the new Parliament building is taking place; a significant portion of PM Modi's speech, therefore, is likely to be on the new Parliament.

Mann Ki Baat was first telecast on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 28, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    PM speaks to 2 youngsters about ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative

    Modi speaks to 2 youngsters, one each from Arunachal Pradesh and Bihar, on the ‘Yuva Sangam’ initiative. Under the scheme, the former visited Rajasthan, and the latter, to Tamil Nadu.

  • May 28, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    ‘Beginning of second century’

    Today's edition is like the beginning of the second century of Mann Ki Baat, says PM Modi, after the show completed 100 episodes on April 30, its previous broadcast.

  • May 28, 2023 11:01 AM IST

    PM begins speech

    PM begins his address on the 101st telecast of Mann Ki Baat.

  • May 28, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    Where to watch Mann Ki Baat?

    You can watch Mann Ki Baat on PM's official YouTube channel. News channels, too, provide telecast of each episode.

  • May 28, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    On April 30, Mann Ki Baat completed ‘century’

    The previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, on April 30, marked the historic 100th episode of the programme. The series first aired on October 3, 2014.

  • May 28, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    PM likely to speak about new Parliament

    The prime minister is likely to devote a significant portion of his speech to the new Parliament building, the inauguration ceremony of which is currently underway.

  • May 28, 2023 10:07 AM IST

    101st episode of Mann Ki Baat today

    At 11am on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi will address citizens on Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio series. This will be the 101st episode of Mann Ki Baat.

