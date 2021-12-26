Home / India News / Mann Ki Baat highlights: At a time when screen time is increasing, let's make reading books popular, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat highlights: At a time when screen time is increasing, let's make reading books popular, says PM Modi

  • Mann Ki Baat highlights: During the address, PM Modi remembered the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and group captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.
In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through Mann Ki Baat, which was the last episode of his monthly radio programme this year.

During the address, PM Modi remembered the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and group captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month. 

The Prime Minister also lauded the country for standing together amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but urged caution in wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

PM Modi also acknowledged the growing number of start-ups and unicorns in the country. He said India has become home to high valuation start-ups with more than 70 such firms achieving unicorn status and the funds they pulled in from investors within and outside the country was unimaginable till a few years ago.

The first episode of the programme, usually broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:36 AM IST

    PM Modi ends Mann Ki Baat address.

    PM Modi ends his Mann Ki Baat address.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:33 AM IST

    Let us keep innovating, doing new things: PM Modi

    The next Mann Ki Baat will take place in the year 2022. Let us keep innovating, doing new things and always keep in mind the progress of our nation and the empowerment of our fellow Indians: PM Modi

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:29 AM IST

    PM Modi lauds startup 'SAAF-Water' for helping people map, identify clean drinking water

    'SAAF-Water' is a startup that is helping people map and identify clean drinking water with the help of Artificial Intelligence and IoT which is enabling people to drink clean water with the help of technology: PM Modi

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:24 AM IST

    Increased curiosity to learn more about Indian culture in current times: PM Modi

    Today, there is an increased curiosity to learn more about Indian culture. People from different nations are not just curious to learn but are also helping to promote it further: PM

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST

    In an era where screen time is increasing, let us also make reading books popular: PM Modi

    “Let us make reading more popular. I urge you all to share which books you read this year. This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022,” says PM Modi.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:12 AM IST

    PM Modi salutes Captain Varun Singh in Mann Ki Baat address, recalls his letter to school

    “Group Captain Varun Singh struggled until his last breath, he was felicitated with Shaurya Chakra in August 2021. He had also written a letter to his school principal & did not forget his roots & learnings. In his letter, he had highlighted his failures & mediocrity,” says PM Modi.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:11 AM IST

    PM Modi urges caution amid Omicron scare  

    "As the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron enters India, we have to be more careful & keep following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. As we get ready to enter the new year we have to pledge to multiply our efforts to fight Coronavirus," says PM Modi.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:08 AM IST

    PM remembers CDS Bipin Rawat who died in IAF chopper crash

    PM Modi remembers CDS Bipin Rawat and Group Captain Varun Sigh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers: PM Modi

    “For me, MannKiBaat is not about highlighting the work of the government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers,” says PM Modi.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:05 AM IST

    India stood together as family amid pandemic, says PM Modi

    PM Modi lauds India for standing together as a family amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

  • Dec 26, 2021 11:00 AM IST

    PM Modi addresses 84th edition of Mann Ki Baat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 84th edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme.

  • Dec 26, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    PM Modi to address nation through Mann ki Baat shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme Mann Ki Baat shortly. Stay tuned!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mann ki baat
india news

On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lists weapons against Omicron

PM Modi was addressing the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday. 
PM Modi said scientists in the country are constantly studying the new Omicron variant.&nbsp;(ANI File Photo)
PM Modi said scientists in the country are constantly studying the new Omicron variant. (ANI File Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 11:24 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Watch Live: PM Modi addresses nation on last Mann Ki Baat programme of the year

The 84th episode of the Mann Ki Baat programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi&nbsp;(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Mann Ki Baat highlights: Let us make reading books popular, says PM Modi

  • Mann Ki Baat highlights: During the address, PM Modi remembered the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat and group captain Varun Singh who died in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu earlier this month.
In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.(ANI)
In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.(ANI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Trains cancelled in Ferozepur amid ongoing 'rail-roko' agitation by farmers

  • The farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) are holding a ‘rail-roko’ protest to seek a complete waiver of farm loans from the Punjab government.
Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway section, Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section, Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran section and Ferozpur in Bathinda-Ferozpur Railway Section since Monday. (Representational image)(PTI)
Farmers have blocked railway tracks at Jandiala in Amritsar-Jalandhar Railway section, Tanda in Jalandhar-Pathankot Section, Tarn Taran in Amritsar-Khemkaran section and Ferozpur in Bathinda-Ferozpur Railway Section since Monday. (Representational image)(PTI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

India's Omicron tally rises to 422, daily Covid infections at 6987

Maharashtra and Delhi have reported the maximum number of Omicron cases in the country, at 108 and 79, respectively. Total 130 recoveries related to the variant, too, have been recorded thus far.
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample of a man for Covid-19 test in Ghaziabad on Saturday. (Sakib Ali/HT photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:56 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

30 coal mines auctioned, Coal Ministry expecting revenue generation of 8,158 cr

The Ministry of Coal had launched the 2nd attempt of the auction of eleven coal mines for commercial mining on September 27, 2021, and bids were received for four mines.
Ministry of Coal auctioned two more coal mines, the revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8,158 crore is expected to be generated.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Ministry of Coal auctioned two more coal mines, the revenue of 8,158 crore is expected to be generated. (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Pak based Khalistani radical is the real face of Ludhiana blast

Intelligence inputs show Sandhu, who is about 35 years old, is suspected to be living in Pakistan after acquiring an Indian passport on a fake identity by changing his appearance. 
He is associated with Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, who is based in Lahore.&nbsp;(Sourced)
He is associated with Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, who is based in Lahore. (Sourced)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShishir Gupta, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

ISJK terrorist, involved in killing of cop, gunned down in J&K's Anantnag

Officials of the Kashmir police said Faheem Bhat was involved in the killing of an on-duty assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohammad Ashraf Dar on December 22 outside the Bijbehara police station.
Security personnel patrol at the encounter site where the terrorist was killed by the security forces at the Arwani area in Anantnag.&nbsp;(File Photo / ANI)
Security personnel patrol at the encounter site where the terrorist was killed by the security forces at the Arwani area in Anantnag. (File Photo / ANI)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

News updates from HT: PM Modi to address nation through Mann Ki Baat today

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. (File Photo)(ANI)
Know all latest news and updates from Hindustan Times. (File Photo)(ANI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

New Year 2022: Full list of public holidays in the upcoming year

  • According to the list released by the government, there are 17 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in the upcoming year.
According to the list released by the government, there are 17 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in the upcoming year. (Representational image)
According to the list released by the government, there are 17 gazetted holidays and 30 restricted holidays in the upcoming year. (Representational image)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 08:35 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

After remarks on farm laws, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar clarifies

Narendra Singh Tomar made the remarks at an event in Nagpur on Friday during he said the government has moved a "step back" and "will move forward again" while speaking about the farm laws.
The three farm laws were repealed on November 29.&nbsp;(AFP File Photo)
The three farm laws were repealed on November 29. (AFP File Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
Close Story
india news

Rain, thunderstorms likely in several regions from today onwards. Details here

Isolated rainfall is likely over multiple regions in western and north-western India, ranging from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm, and snowfall is likely in several areas of India from today onwards.&nbsp;(File Photo)
Isolated rainfall, thunderstorm, hailstorm, and snowfall is likely in several areas of India from today onwards. (File Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 07:37 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Judiciary's problems, if unsolved, will haunt my successors too, says CJI Ramana

  • Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said though the nation got independence about 75 years ago, the country is still facing problems such as illiteracy, health issues, poverty, unemployment and superstitions which need to be alleviated.
Maintaining that courts would interfere when there is violation of rights, Justice Ramana said the Executive is also responsible for providing justice and that if it functions within the parameters of law, there is no necessity for anyone to come to courts. (File image)(HT_PRINT)
Maintaining that courts would interfere when there is violation of rights, Justice Ramana said the Executive is also responsible for providing justice and that if it functions within the parameters of law, there is no necessity for anyone to come to courts. (File image)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 07:26 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Amaravati
Close Story
india news

Religious conversions occur due to good work, not fear: Ghulam Nabi Azad

“If anyone is converting people, he is not using a sword,” Azad said while addressing an event in Udhampur on Saturday. “It is good work and character of individuals which influence others to convert.”
Kathua: Former J&amp;K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public outreach programme in the Kathua district.&nbsp;(PTI)
Kathua: Former J&K chief minister and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public outreach programme in the Kathua district. (PTI)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
india news

PM Modi to address nation in year’s last Mann Ki Baat episode today

Sunday's edition will also be the 84th overall of the monthly radio programme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FILE PHOTO/HT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FILE PHOTO/HT)
Updated on Dec 26, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out