PM Narendra Modi on Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: 'Risen from the grassroots'

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 20, 2025 03:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is confident Delhi's new CM Rekha Gupta will work to develop the national capital with ‘full vigour.’

Congratulating Delhi's new chief minister Rekha Gupta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described her as a "grassroots" leader, and expressed confidence she will work to develop the national capital with "full vigour".

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with newly sworn-in Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a ceremony at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Also Read | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Age, education, husband, political background

“Congratulations to Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji on taking oath as Delhi's Chief Minister. She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister. I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure,” PM Modi, who attended Thursday's swearing in ceremony at Delhi's iconic Ramlila Maidan, posted on X.

The prime minister also congratulated BJP MLAs Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, who took oath as cabinet ministers at the Ramlila Maidan ceremony.

Also Read | ‘5 targets in 100 days’: BJP's Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta's plan of action

“This team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, and will surely ensure good governance for Delhi. Best wishes to them,” PM Modi wrote.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time legislator who won the Shalimar Bagh assembly seat, is Delhi's fourth woman chief minister and succeeds an outgoing woman CM, Atishi, of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit of the Congress also served as chief ministers of the national capital.

In the Delhi assembly election, held on February 5, the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member assembly, while the AAP won 22 seats, down from 67 and 62 in 2015 and 2020, respectively.

The saffron party has formed its government here for the first time since 1998.

The Congress, which was in power in Delhi from 1998 to 2013, drew a blank for the third successive assembly election in Delhi.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
