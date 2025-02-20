Menu Explore
‘5 targets in 100 days’: BJP's Delhi chief minister-pick Rekha Gupta's plan of action

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 11:15 AM IST

Rekha Gupta aims to address five key issues in her first 100 days, including Ayushman Bharat rollout, Yamuna cleaning, and sanitation efforts.

Delhi chief minister-elect Rekha Gupta plans to tackle five major issues within the first 100 days of her tenure, in an effort to show “visible results” to the people of the national capital who placed their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party, reported CNN News-18, citing party sources.

BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta will be taking the oath to be chief minister today (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)
BJP MLA-elect Rekha Gupta will be taking the oath to be chief minister today (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Rekha Gupta's agenda includes the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat medical insurance scheme in the national capital, the cleaning of the Yamuna river, de-silting of roads and sewers in preparation for the monsoon season, a large-scale sanitation effort to remove garbage from the city’s streets and corners, and road repairs.

These issues are also likely to be discussed at the first meeting of the new cabinet following today's oath-taking ceremony.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta oath: Who are the 6 Delhi cabinet ministers set to be sworn in today?

BJP sources, as quoted by CNN-News18, said the people have placed significant trust in the party, granting it a mandate of 48 out of 70 seats in the capital to form the first BJP-led government in the national capital in 27 years.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today: Police issue traffic advisory. Avoid these routes

“The new CM and her team have their work cut out to ensure people see the difference from how AAP ran the government for over the last decade. This has also been the prime minister’s mantra and promise during the election campaign. The new team will work in mission mode to ensure the changes are experienced by people," a BJP leader told CNN-News18.

The BJP also promised during its campaign that the pending CAG reports would be tabled in the first session of the new Delhi assembly. Sources told CNN-News18 this could increase pressure on the former Aam Aadmi Party government and its ministers as well.

Rekha Gupta will be sworn in with her cabinet of ministers today at Ramlila Ground, in an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other national and state leaders. According to a gazette notification, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Raviraj Indraj will also be sworn in as cabinet ministers for the new BJP government.

See More
Follow Us On