Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today: Police issue traffic advisory. Avoid these routes

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued detailed advisories to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles as Delhi gears up for the swearing-in ceremony of chief minister-designate Rekha Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. New Delhi, India - Feb. 19, 2025: Long Traffic Jam near Mahipalpur chowk in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

DCP traffic Saurabh Chandra told ANI that the department has made elaborate arrangements for the oath-taking ceremony. "We have issued a traffic advisory on our Twitter handle and other social media handles. We have issued information about the diversions made in the city," he told news agency ANI.

Also Read: Delhi CM oath ceremony: PM Narendra Modi among guests; date and venue | Full schedule

In their post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said the presence of several VVIPs and large crowds are expected for the oath-taking ceremony of Rekha Gupta.

The traffic police urged people in the national capital to use public transport for travel to avoid congestion on the roads. They also requested people to park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and to avoid roadside parking.

Also Read: Rekha Gupta named Delhi CM: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal says this in first reaction

The police also asked people to report to them if any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals are found.

Also Read: Who is Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s new chief minister?

Diversions and restrictions

The traffic police have advised all commuters to use the Paharganj side road for New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side. Further, diversion points have been created in these areas:

1. Subhash Park T-Point

2. Raj Ghat

3. Delhi Gate

4. ITO

5. Ajmeri Gate

6. Ranjeet Singh Flyover

7. Bhavbhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light

8. Round About Jhandewalan

Traffic regulation, diversion and restrictions will be imposed on the following roads and surrounding areas from 7am to 4pm.

1. BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate)

2. JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk)

3. Aruna Asif Ali Road, New Delhi

14. Minto Road to Round About Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk

5. Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate

6. Ajmeri Gate to Round About Kamla Market

Apart from traffic restrictions, the Delhi traffic police has also advised people to be patient and follow all traffic rules. Traffic personnel have been deployed at key intersections to aid commuters and for further updates, they can check on the social media channels of the traffic police as well.