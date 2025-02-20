Delhi CM oath ceremony: PM Narendra Modi among guests; date and venue | Full schedule

Delhi CM oath ceremony: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after 27 years in Delhi as Rekha Gupta is set to be sworn in as the chief minister at a grand event in Ramlila Maidan on Thursday. She staked her claim to form the next government after being chosen as the legislative party leader at a crucial meeting of BJP MLAs on Wednesday evening. Delhi CM oath ceremony: BJP Central Observer Ravi Shankar Prasad, party’s Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, party leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta and party leaders Satish Upadhyay and Parvesh Verma after the BJP legislature party meeting at the party office, in New Delhi on Wednesday.(HT_PRINT)

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will administer the oath to the new chief minister and cabinet ministers.

Over 25,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around the venue. The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories anticipating a massive crowd on Thursday. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special CP Law & Order, said “foolproof” arrangements are being made.

“We have deployed the whole of Central District, which will be assisted by Additional DCPs of other districts. We have around 15 DCP level officers in Law and Order, besides other officers,” the officer added.

Full schedule of Delhi CM oath ceremony

11am to 12pm: Guests will arrive and take their seats.

12:10pm: Chief minister-designate and minister-designates will arrive. They will be received by chief secretary and additional chief secretary (GAD).

12:15pm: Lt Governor VK Saxena to be received by chief secretary and additional chief secretary (GAD).

12:20pm: Arrival of Union home minister and other union ministers, chief ministers and deputy CMs.

12:25pm: Arrival of PM Narendra Modi. The home minister and Lt. Governor will receive him.

12:28pm: Union home minister Amit Shah and the Lt. Governor will proceed to the dais after receiving PM Modi.

12:29pm: PM Modi will arrive on the dais.

12:30pm: Police band will play the National Anthem.

12:31pm: Secretary to the L-G will seek permission from him to commence the oath ceremony. The L-G will be pleased to give his assent.

The secretary to the L-G will request the chief secretary Delhi to read the ministry of home affairs, Government of India, notification regarding the appointment of chief minister, Delhi and council of ministers.

The chief secretary will read the notification and request the Lt. Governor to administer the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the chief minister-designate.

12.35pm: The Lt. Governor will administer the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the chief minister, and papers will be signed.

12.45pm: The chief secretary will request the Lt. Governor to administer the oath of office and oath of secrecy to the ministers-designate.

The chief secretary will invite each minister-designate by reading his/her name.

The Lt. Governor will administer the oath of office and oath of secrecy to each of the ministers individually, and they sign the papers.

12:58pm: The secretary to the L-G will seek permission from the Lt. Governor to conclude the oath ceremony.

12:59pm: The police band will play the National Anthem.

1pm: Dignitaries will disperse from the venue.

Note: This is a tentative schedule.

Key invitees to Delhi CM oath ceremony

Preparations have been underway at the Ramlila Maidan for the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, several BJP chief ministers and party leaders will attend the event.

The BJP has also invited around 30,000 guests, including key RSS leaders and spiritual Dharm Gurus. Industrialists, celebrities, Laddli Bahanas, auto drivers and farmers from Delhi are also likely to attend the programme.

BJP leaders and workers from other states deployed for the Delhi Assembly elections have also been invited to the ceremony.

Outgoing Delhi chief minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also be invited according to protocol, reported The Financial Express.

(With agency inputs)