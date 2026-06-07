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PM Modi pushes growth agenda at EAC meet amid economic pressure

The meeting came in the backdrop of criticism from opposition, which have cited the rupee’s deterioration and rising fuel prices as evidence of policy failure.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 07:00 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of his Economic Advisory Council to discuss India’s economy and long-term development priorities, a day after official data showed the economy grew 7.7% in 2025-26 and the government unveiled a package of foreign investment reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister, in New Delhi.(PMO via PTI)

“Chaired a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Deliberated on a wide range of issues relating to India’s economic transformation and long-term development priorities,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that he shared perspectives on “adding more momentum to the reforms journey and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ as well as ‘Ease of Doing Business’.”

The meeting came against the backdrop of criticism from opposition parties, which have cited the rupee’s deterioration against the dollar and rising retail fuel prices as evidence of policy failure.

Modi and EAC members deliberated various ideas and measures to further boost economic growth in the ongoing uncertain global environment, people aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

According to a PTI report, two principal secretaries to the Prime Minister — PK Mishra and Shaktikanta Das — attended the Saturday meeting, along with EAC members.

The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister is an independent body constituted to advise the government, specifically the Prime Minister, on economic and related issues. Its remit includes analysing issues referred to it by the Prime Minister, addressing macroeconomic matters suo-motu or on reference from the Prime Minister or others, and attending to any other tasks the Prime Minister may assign.

The council currently has a chairman, three full-time members and 11 part-time members. Professor S Mahendra Dev is the chairman; the full-time members are Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Sanjeev Sanyal and Shamika Ravi. The 11 part-time members are Rakesh Mohan, Sajjid Z. Chinoy, Neelkanth Mishra, Nilesh Shah, TT Ram Mohan, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, KV Raju, Chetan Ghate, Pami Dua, Pulak Ghosh and Gaurav Vallabh.

 
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