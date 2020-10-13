PM Narendra Modi releases autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, says ‘his work will inspire generations’

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released the autobiography of late multiple term Lok Sabha MP Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil.

The autobiography is titled ‘Deh Vechava Karani’ or dedicating one’s life for a noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said though Dr Patil’s autobiography was releasing only today, but the stories of his life can be seen throughout Maharashtra, his home state.

“Balasaheb’s work for the progress of poor, efforts towards education and success of cooperative in Maharashtra will inspire generations to come,” the PM said.

He further said Dr Patil always tried to work for the betterment of the society through his politics. “Balasaheb always stressed on how politics can be used for meaningful change of the society and how to resolve issues of the poor. This is what separated him from others,” PM Modi said.

The PM also credited the Padma Bhushan awardee with bringing farmers together. This, he said, was because Dr Balasaheb had seen the pain of poor and farmers closely.

PM Modi also warned people of Maharashtra on the danger of coronavirus. “The danger of coronavirus still persists. In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying. I appeal to all, don’t be careless about wearing masks and social distancing. Remember jab tak davai nahin, tab tak dhilai nahin (no laxity till a medicine is available).”

The prime minister also renamed the Pravara Rural Education Society to ‘Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society.’ The society was established in Ahmednagar’s Loni district to provide world-class education to rural masses and empower the girl child.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrakant Patil also addressed the ceremony, which took place virtually.