PM Narendra Modi speaks on Indians living illegally in US: ‘Ready to take them back’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said that India is ready to take back its citizens living illegally in the United States. US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, (AFP)

He also stressed the importance of dismantling the “ecosystem” of human trafficking and expressed confidence that President Donald Trump would fully support India in this effort.

After their bilateral talks, Modi answered a question at a joint press conference with President Trump: “Those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there. As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India—if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back.”

He said most of the people staying illegally are from ordinary families and are misguided by human traffickers.

"But it doesn't stop just there for us. These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here. So, we should attack this entire system of human trafficking. Together, it should be the effort of the US and India to destroy such an ecosystem from its roots so that human trafficking ends...Our bigger fight is against that entire ecosystem, and we are confident that President Trump will fully cooperate with India in finishing this ecosystem," news agency ANI quoted Modi as saying.

The US recently deported over 100 Indians, whom it identified as illegal immigrants, using a military plane with “restraints”, sparking political controversy in India.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the issue in Parliament, while officials confirmed that India has been engaging with US authorities regarding concerns over the conditions in which deportees are returned.

Modi also lauded the role of the Indian community in the US in fostering bilateral ties and announced that India will open two new consulates in Los Angeles and Boston.

"Indian community living in India is an important link to our relationships... To enhance our people-to-people ties - we will soon open our consulates in Los Angeles and Boston. We have invited the universities of the US to open offshore campuses in India," he said.

He also thanked President Trump for approving the extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana.

"India and America have been together in the fight against terrorism. We agree that solid action must be taken to eliminate terrorism that originates on the other side of the border. I am thankful to the President that he has decided to extradite a criminal to India who committed genocide in 2008 in India. The courts in India will take proper action," Modi said.

Modi also affirmed the role of the Quad in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies)