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PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8:30 pm today

PM Narendra Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementing the women's quota and the developments in Parliament.

Updated on: Apr 18, 2026 03:19 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8.30 PM on Saturday, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi in Lok Sabha

"The Prime Minister will address the nation at 8.30 PM (April 18, Saturday)," an official said.

Modi is expected to delve into the issue of implementing the women's quota and the developments in Parliament, where opposition parties on Friday voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

Under the Bill, Lok Sabha seats were to be increased up to 816 from the current 543 to "operationalise" the women's reservation law before the 2029 parliamentary polls, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. The government said that the seats in state and UT assemblies needed to be increased to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women.

Outlining his broader political position, he said India is a "union of states" where each state must have equal space. "Every state should have a voice in the Union and should be free to express its language and protect its tradition."

 
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