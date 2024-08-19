PM Narendra Modi to visit Poland on August 21-22, Ukraine on August 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Poland on August 21 and 22, and later Ukraine on August 23, the ministry of external affairs said on Monday.



“PM Narendra Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week on 21st and 22nd August on the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit as the PM of Indian is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations,” Tanmaya Lal, secretary (West), MEA, said in a briefing.



On the prime minister's Ukraine visit, the MEA official said,"PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is also a landmark and a historic visit since this will be the first time an Indian PM will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since we established our diplomatic relations. This visit will build upon the recent high-level interactions between the leaders." Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PIB Photo)

‘Dialogue and diplomacy can resolve Ukraine conflict’: MEA



The prime minister had met Zelensky in Italy along the sidelines of G7 Summit. Last month, Modi met Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The MEA reiterated India's stand on the Ukraine conflict.



“India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict (between Russia and Ukraine) and which can lead to enduring peace, so dialogue is absolutely essential. Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement,” Lal said in the briefing.



“On our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders. Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with leaders of both Russia and Ukraine as you know and the PM also visited Russia, recently,” he added.



“India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue and at this stage, it is not for us to anticipate or prejudge what the outcome of these discussions will be between the leaders of India and Ukraine,” Lal said.