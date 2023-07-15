Home / India News / ‘Every Indian sees you as a true friend’: PM Modi to UAE president in Abu Dhabi

PM Modi arrived in UAE after his two-day visit to France and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met UAE president Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.

“I am happy to be in Abu Dhabi and to meet you. I thank you for the warm welcome... Every Indian sees you as a true friend”, the prime minister told the UAE president.

The prime minister said India-UAE bilateral trade has grown by 20 per cent, with both the countries achieving $85 billion of trade and will soon achieve the target of $100 billion.

Earlier, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Qasr-Al-Watan – the presidential palace. The PM thanked the UAE president for the reception,""The respect you gave me, there is no other proof of affinity than this like a brother meeting his brother".

“We (India-UAE) signed historic agreements within three months which would not have been possible without your cooperation and commitment”, Modi said, adding that he will attend the COP-28 Summit in the UAE.

The officials of India and UAE exchanged several MoUs in the presence of PM Modi and Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace, in Abu Dhabi, Saturday,(PTI)
“We are taking new initiatives to strengthen our partnership. Today's agreement on trade settlement in the currencies of both countries reflects our strong economic cooperation and trust”, the PM said.

Prior to his meeting with the UAE president, PM Modi met UN climate conference's president-designate Sultan Al Jaber. According to ministry of external affairs, Jaber briefed the PM on the forthcoming COP-28. The prime minister has assured India's full support for the Middle East nation's COP-28 presidency.

