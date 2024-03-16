 PM unveils ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ song ahead of Lok Sabha poll dates announcement | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

PM unveils ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ song ahead of Lok Sabha poll dates announcement

ByHT News Desk
Mar 16, 2024 11:34 AM IST

The ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign is the BJP's counter to the opposition in this Lok Sabha election season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha campaign song ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ Hoon, hours ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the general election schedule.

Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar (My India, My Family),” the prime minister captioned along with the 3-minute video highlighting his government's achievements in the past 10 years in power.

The song features glimpses of the Modi government's welfare schemes for farmers, women safety, infrastructure development etc.

The ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign is the BJP's counter to the opposition in this poll season. Several BJP ministers, chief ministers and leaders have added a suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media handles after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad had taken a jibe at the prime minister.

“What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died," the former Bihar chief minister said at a rally in Patna earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PM Modi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PM Modi)

The BJP responded through its ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ counter-offensive, with PM Modi hitting back at Lalu. “I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family, my life is an open book...I will live for my country," he had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term in office, a feat achieved by only Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in India's electoral politics. He has already said that if NDA can cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP can touch the 370 mark. "The assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh already showed the mood of the people here...I have come here as a servant. "Even opposition leader is saying in Parliament ki '24 mein 400 paar'," he had said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua last month.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / PM unveils ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ song ahead of Lok Sabha poll dates announcement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On