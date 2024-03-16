PM unveils ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ song ahead of Lok Sabha poll dates announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha campaign song ‘Main Modi Ka Parivar’ Hoon, hours ahead of the Election Commission's announcement of the general election schedule.



“Mera Bharat, Mera Parivar (My India, My Family),” the prime minister captioned along with the 3-minute video highlighting his government's achievements in the past 10 years in power.



The song features glimpses of the Modi government's welfare schemes for farmers, women safety, infrastructure development etc.



The ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign is the BJP's counter to the opposition in this poll season. Several BJP ministers, chief ministers and leaders have added a suffix ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media handles after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder Lalu Prasad had taken a jibe at the prime minister.



“What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died," the former Bihar chief minister said at a rally in Patna earlier this month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PM Modi)

The BJP responded through its ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ counter-offensive, with PM Modi hitting back at Lalu. “I question their dynastic politics, they say Modi does not have a family, my life is an open book...I will live for my country," he had said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term in office, a feat achieved by only Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in India's electoral politics. He has already said that if NDA can cross the 400 mark in the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP can touch the 370 mark. "The assembly election results in Madhya Pradesh already showed the mood of the people here...I have come here as a servant. "Even opposition leader is saying in Parliament ki '24 mein 400 paar'," he had said at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua last month.