PM Modi on Ukraine war: 'India ready to contribute in any way to restore peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India was "completely ready" to help Ukraine's peace efforts. “From the very beginning of the events in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on the resolution of the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy… India is completely ready to help Ukraine's peace efforts," Modi said in a joint statement with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a news conference with US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)

Calling the partnership between India and US “most consequential”, US President Joe Biden said that together both nations are unlocking a shared future with unlimited potential.

Modi said a "new chapter" has been added to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the US.

"Today holds special importance in the history of India-US relations", Modi said in his statement at a joint press conference with Biden.

Announcing India's decision to join Artemis Accords, Modi said we have taken a new leap in our space cooperation. The Prime Minister said he and President Biden discussed several regional and global issues during the meeting.

"We both agree governments, businesses & academic institutions should come together to fulfil our strategic technology partnership," Modi said.

On his part, Biden said, "Together, we are unlocking the shared future of the world which I believed to be unlimited potential."

He also said that he was struck by the ability of the two nations to find new areas of cooperation.

Modi also denied discrimination against the Muslim minority, as he held a rare press conference on a visit to the White House.

"Regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there's absolutely no space for discrimination," Modi said in response to a question from a US reporter alongside Biden.

