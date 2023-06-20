PM Modi's state visit: US lawmakers are ‘delighted’ to welcome their ‘special guest’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on his first State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24, and the US lawmakers are ‘delighted’ to receive their ‘special guest’. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi at a State dinner, followed with a Joint Session address of the Congress on June 22.

U.S. President Joe Biden, seated with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(REUTERS)

US Congresspersons are looking forward to the ‘momentous special occasion’. PM Modi will hold a number of meetings with several representatives.

Let's find out which Congressperson said what on PM Modi's US visit:

Ami Bera

Representative for California sees PM Modi's State visit as an opportunity to work on trade ties between the US and India.

"I think it's an important visit at this moment in time. You're seeing the US-India relationship grow, obviously, there are geopolitical challenges within Asia and so forth, and then India is also a rising economic power. So I think there's an opportunity to work on the US-India trade relationship. We're talking a lot about supply chains and coming out of the pandemic. I think there's a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together," he told news agency ANI.

Todd Young

Member of the US Senate Todd Young underlined PM Modi's visit as an ‘important point in the relationship between the United States and India’.

“Our two countries must continue to work together to build on our partnerships in science and technology, and I look forward to working with our counterparts in India to ensure our shared prosperity,” he told news agency PTI

Matt Cartwright

The representative from Norteastern Pennsylvania Matt Cartwright said that he is delighted that the US is receiving a 'historic visit by PM Modi'. “This cherished relationship between India and the USA is stronger than ever and really one of the most consequential relationships of the 21st century,” Cartwright said in a video message.

John Cornyn

Senator and co-chair of the Senate India Caucus John Cornyn hopes that the State visit will see an acceleration of India-US realigning.

"We have talked about history and you can't go back and do a redo of history. But we can recognise that the current threats are real," he said.

Mark Warner

The Senator from Virginia said Indian officials have pointed out to him that China has more troops based provocatively on the Indian border than Russia has troops invading Ukraine.

“So, it's not a Taiwan problem, it is a China problem. The Indians recognise that. …I hope we will hear from the Prime Minister because he is so popular, a recommitment to rule of law, a recommitment to a political process that remains open,” Warner said.

Juan Ciscomani

The representative for Arizona has welcomed Modi's historic visit in a video message and said that the Prime Minister has earned respect of both nations. “I, along with my colleagues, are eager to hear Prime Minister Modi’s vision for this relationship and what the future holds forward. I am excited to join Prime Minister Modi in this joint congressional session next week as he addresses our country,” he said.

