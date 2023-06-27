PM in MP: Modi's visit to Shahdol postponed due to rain, Bhopal trip as planned. Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where he will flag off a total of five Vande Bharat trains, both physically and virtually. However, his scheduled visit to state's Shahdol district has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fresh date for PM Modi's visit to the tribal-dominated district will be announced soon.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday morning.

Activities planned for PM Modi's Bhopal visit:

After arriving in Bhopal, PM Modi will head to Rani Kamalapati railway station. He will inaugurate Vande Bharat trains both virtually and physically. These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said. PM Modi will further address 3,000 selected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers from across the country. These workers have been chosen for making an effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign. He will also interact with 10 lakh booth-level BJP workers virtually. "I will get an opportunity to interact with lakhs of dedicated workers under 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme. This opportunity will further empower their resolve for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

What was scheduled for Modi's Shahdol visit, which is now postponed?

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission from Shahdol. He was also likely to distribute Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards during the event. An interaction with locals from the district and adjacent areas was also planned. “A large number of residents were about to attend the event in Lalpur and that could have caused inconvenience to them due to rains. The prime minister wants that citizens should not face any problem due to heavy rains,” said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON