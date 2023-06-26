Amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi's Shahdol visit postponed: CM Chouhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shahdol on Tuesday has been postponed due to heavy rainfall in the state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. According to the schedule, PM Modi was to visit the state on Tuesday to launch two Vande Bharat trains. (ANI file photo)

Chouhan said that in view of the possibility of heavy rainfall on June 27, the prime minister’s visit to Lalpur and Pakaria has been postponed.

“A large number of residents were about to attend the event in Lalpur and that could have caused inconvenience to them due to rains. The prime minister wants that citizens should not face any problem due to heavy rains,” said the CM.

In Shahdol, the PM was likely to launch a national programme for sickle cell disease with distribution of Ayushman cards.

According to the programme, there was an interaction planned with locals in Lalpur and Pakaria too.

The new date for his visit will be announced soon.

According to the schedule, PM Modi was to visit the state on Tuesday to launch two Vande Bharat trains (Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal-Jabalpur) in the state capital.

PM Modi was to arrive in the city at around 10am and flag off the Vande Bharat trains at Rani Kamlapati Railway station in the city.

