PM Modi's address to nation at 8 pm today, first since India-Pak conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at around 8 pm on Monday, his first speech since the India-Pakistan military confrontation began last week, post Operation Sindoor military strikes on terror targets in Pakistani territory and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief the nation about Operation Sindoor and the subsequent Indo-Pak conflict.(ANI)

Foreign secretary Vikram Misri briefed the media in the initial days after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror facilities. The Indian military took the baton on Sunday and also briefed the media on Monday afternoon. Now, it will be over to PM Modi tonight.

The address comes two days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air, and sea with immediate effect. The understanding was reached after four days of cross-border strikes that triggered fears of a wider conflict.

Director general of military operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has said 35-40 Pakistani military personnel have been killed in the combat, and New Delhi achieved its desired objectives.

Ghai is scheduled to speak with his Pakistani counterpart this evening, the second time since Saturday.

Operation Sindoor details

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to avenge the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. The forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing over 100 terrorists.

Pakistan then attempted to attack several Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.

The Indian armed forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations, including Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions, causing massive damage