PM Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to resume on June 30 after election hiatus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat', is set to resume from June 30, reported PTI. Urging people to send in ideas for the episode, Narendra Modi suggested different methods for the citizens to pitch in. (ANI)

PM said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: ‘Mann ki Baat’ won’t air for three months, says PM Narendra Modi. Here's why

Urging people to send in ideas for the episode, he suggested different methods for the citizens to pitch in. PM said that they are welcoming inputs through the MyGov Open Forum and NaMO app. People can also send a voice recording of their messages on the number 1800 11 7800.

The 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, which is broadcast once a month, took break for the 2024 General elections with the last episode being aired on February 25.

The 110th episode of the programme had Modi appealing to the first-time voters to poll in the elections. Demanding for record numbers, Modi asked the maiden voters to cast a vote for their country.

ALSO READ: India brimming with self-confidence: PM Modi's top quotes from Mann Ki Baat

According to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) guidelines of the Election Commission, government is not allowed to use official events or public-funded platforms to give themselves an unfair advantage over the opponents. This was reason behind the temporary hault of PM's ‘Mann Ki Baat’

“Although Mann Ki Baat is a program of the people for the people, of the people and by the people but maintaining political decorum, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ won’t be broadcast for the next three months given upcoming Lok Sabha polls”, PM Modi said in the last aired episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

ALSO READ: PM Modi's 'vocal for local' push in Mann ki Baat ahead of Diwali

As he concluded the last aired episode of the broadcast he said, “Friends, the next time I converse with you, I will meet you with new energy and new information.”