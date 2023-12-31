India brimming with self-confidence: PM Modi's top quotes from Mann Ki Baat

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming public participation and inspiration garnered over the years. Looking ahead to 2024, he emphasized the need to embrace new energy and faster progress, noting the symbolic significance of the first sunrise of the year. He expressed pride in India's burgeoning self-confidence and the prevailing ethos of self-reliance. PM Modi recording an episode of Mann Ki Baat (ANI)

PM Modi also talked about physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’. Touching upon the cultural and spiritual landscape, Modi shared the collective enthusiasm for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He noted the outpouring of creativity in various art forms, from songs and bhajans to poems, expressing the public's deep-rooted sentiments.

During the broadcast, a distinguished lineup of personalities, including Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand, and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, shared their insights on fitness.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his radio show

In these 108 episodes, we have seen numerous examples of public participation and have got inspiration from them. After reaching this stage, we have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace and it is such a pleasant coincidence that tomorrow's sunrise would be 2024's first sunrise. We would have entered 2024.

India is brimming with self-confidence, imbued with the spirit of a developed India; the spirit of self-reliance. We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well.

Even today, people send messages congratulating me for the success of Chandrayaan-3. I am sure, just like me, you would be proud of our scientists, especially our women scientists.

This year, our athletes have also performed outstandingly in sports. Our athletes won 107 medals in the Asian Games and 111 medals in the Asian Para Games. In the Cricket World Cup, Indian players won everyone's hearts with their performance...Now, Paris Olympics will be organised in 2024 for which the entire nation is encouraging athletes.

India becoming the 'Innovation Hub' signifies that we are not going to stop. In 2015, we were at the 81st rank on the Global Innovation Index, today our rank is 40th.

For this 'Mann Ki Baat', I requested you to send inputs regarding Fit India. Your response gave me immense pleasure. Startups have also sent me numerous suggestions on the Namo App. They have talked about their unique efforts. Due to India's efforts, 2023 was celebrated as the International Year of Millets.

Increasing interest in physical health is also leading to increase in demand for coaches and trainers in the sector. Startups like 'JOGO technologies' are helping meet this demand...I urge all of you to continue writing to me about innovative healthcare startups, contributing to the realization of the Fit India dream.

You must be aware that thousands of people had reached Kahi from Tamil Nadu to take part in Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. There, for the first time, I used 'Bhashini', an AI tool to communicate with them from a public platform. I was addressing in Hindi and the people of Tamil Nadu were listening to me in Tamil language in real-time. I urge today's young generation to explore AI tools related to real-time translation.